Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) – The 42.67% Upside Potential Remains

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) is -25.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.36 and a high of $15.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RPAY stock was last observed hovering at around $6.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $10.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.9% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 24.75% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.02, the stock is -22.49% and -30.52% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.67 million and changing -1.79% at the moment leaves the stock -35.36% off its SMA200. RPAY registered -58.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -29.67%.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -32.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.72%, and is -8.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.78% over the week and 5.34% over the month.

Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) has around 579 employees, a market worth around $621.32M and $279.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 60.81 and Fwd P/E is 6.67. Profit margin for the company is 4.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.92% and -61.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.00%).

Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Repay Holdings Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 119.30% this year.

Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 88.92M, and float is at 85.03M with Short Float at 3.56%.

Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) Insider Activity

A total of 48 insider transactions have happened at Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 39 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jackson Michael Frank,the company’sChief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Jackson Michael Frank sold 62,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 17 at a price of $7.90 per share for a total of $0.49 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54769.0 shares.

Repay Holdings Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 14 that KIGHT PETER J (Director) bought a total of 65,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 14 and was made at $7.41 per share for $0.48 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.56 million shares of the RPAY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 11, Alias Shaler (President) acquired 75,000 shares at an average price of $6.87 for $0.52 million. The insider now directly holds 75,000 shares of Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY).