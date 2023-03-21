Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: RBBN) is 32.97% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.19 and a high of $4.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RBBN stock was last observed hovering at around $3.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09%.

Currently trading at $3.71, the stock is -10.35% and -0.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.19 million and changing 2.49% at the moment leaves the stock 20.03% off its SMA200. RBBN registered 9.76% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.49%.

The stock witnessed a -19.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.50%, and is 3.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.42% over the week and 6.81% over the month.

Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) has around 3685 employees, a market worth around $616.86M and $819.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 9.35. Profit margin for the company is -31.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 69.41% and -23.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.70%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -296.00% this year.

Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 158.92M, and float is at 137.84M with Short Float at 1.70%.

Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Swarth Investments Ltd.,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Swarth Investments Ltd. bought 1,639,344 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 16 at a price of $3.05 per share for a total of $5.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 27.44 million shares.

Ribbon Communications Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 12 that JPMORGAN CHASE & CO (10% Owner) bought a total of 1,639,344 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 12 and was made at $3.05 per share for $5.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 51.59 million shares of the RBBN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 11, JPMORGAN CHASE & CO (10% Owner) acquired 3,329 shares at an average price of $3.28 for $10919.0. The insider now directly holds 49,955,583 shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN).

Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Infinera Corporation (INFN) that is trading -12.28% down over the past 12 months and Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) that is 47.46% higher over the same period. Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) is -7.68% down on the 1-year trading charts.