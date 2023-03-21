Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) – The 64.3% Upside Potential Remains

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT) is -9.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.57 and a high of $23.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RCKT stock was last observed hovering at around $17.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $49.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 76.44% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 46.45% higher than the price target low of $33.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.67, the stock is -8.31% and -12.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.69 million and changing 0.45% at the moment leaves the stock 2.05% off its SMA200. RCKT registered 14.15% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.30%.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -7.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.75%, and is -8.45% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.97% over the week and 5.94% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 133.58% and -24.74% from its 52-week high.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) is a “Buy”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -21.80% this year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 76.38M, and float is at 75.33M with Short Float at 11.03%.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Shah Gaurav,the company’sCEO. SEC filings show that Shah Gaurav sold 12,194 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 17 at a price of $19.06 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.54 million shares.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 17 that Schwartz Jonathan Davidsold a total of 3,557 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 17 and was made at $19.06 per share for $67796.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 94546.0 shares of the RCKT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 17, Militello John () disposed off 1,244 shares at an average price of $19.06 for $23711.0. The insider now directly holds 1,614 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT).