Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE) is 15.31% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.36 and a high of $49.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SAGE stock was last observed hovering at around $42.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.23% off its average median price target of $57.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.11% off the consensus price target high of $105.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -9.95% lower than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $43.98, the stock is 3.72% and 1.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.56 million and changing 2.88% at the moment leaves the stock 12.16% off its SMA200. SAGE registered 29.73% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.33%.

The stock witnessed a -2.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.00%, and is 1.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.44% over the week and 4.66% over the month.

Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE) has around 689 employees, a market worth around $2.68B and $7.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 60.75% and -11.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-43.70%).

Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sage Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.10% this year.

Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 59.50M, and float is at 52.05M with Short Float at 9.97%.

Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by JONAS JEFFREY M,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that JONAS JEFFREY M sold 11,643 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 10 at a price of $44.61 per share for a total of $0.52 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Sage Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 10 that Greene Barry E (President and CEO) bought a total of 14,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 10 and was made at $34.48 per share for $0.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 46940.0 shares of the SAGE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 05, Golumbeski George (Director) acquired 8,000 shares at an average price of $31.45 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 8,000 shares of Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE).

Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -12.96% down over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -24.76% lower over the same period. Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) is 16.84% up on the 1-year trading charts.