SBCF Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) Now

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF) is -19.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.66 and a high of $36.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SBCF stock was last observed hovering at around $25.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $35.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.05% off the consensus price target high of $37.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 23.82% higher than the price target low of $33.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.14, the stock is -11.46% and -18.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.21 million and changing -0.24% at the moment leaves the stock -21.87% off its SMA200. SBCF registered -30.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.17%.

The stock witnessed a -21.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.07%, and is 17.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.18% over the week and 5.78% over the month.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) has around 1490 employees, a market worth around $2.21B and $380.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.06 and Fwd P/E is 9.37. Profit margin for the company is 28.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.68% and -31.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.20%).

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -23.90% this year.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 70.85M, and float is at 60.66M with Short Float at 5.91%.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Shaffer Charles M,the company’sChairman, President & CEO. SEC filings show that Shaffer Charles M sold 4,697 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 27 at a price of $30.71 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60891.0 shares.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 14 that Kleffel Juliette (EVP, Chief Banking Officer) sold a total of 8,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 14 and was made at $31.88 per share for $0.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 38354.0 shares of the SBCF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 02, HUDSON DENNIS S III (Director) disposed off 8,078 shares at an average price of $33.01 for $0.27 million. The insider now directly holds 160,538 shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF).

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. (BOTJ) that is trading -27.25% down over the past 12 months and BankUnited Inc. (BKU) that is -47.82% lower over the same period. Capital City Bank Group Inc. (CCBG) is 11.23% up on the 1-year trading charts.