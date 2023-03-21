STERIS plc (STE) Is Down -1.86% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

STERIS plc (NYSE: STE) is -1.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $159.21 and a high of $255.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The STE stock was last observed hovering at around $176.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.7% off its average median price target of $215.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.48% off the consensus price target high of $240.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 13.69% higher than the price target low of $210.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $181.26, the stock is -1.33% and -7.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.57 million and changing 2.66% at the moment leaves the stock -6.22% off its SMA200. STE registered -21.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.43%.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -5.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.51%, and is 1.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.55% over the week and 2.17% over the month.

STERIS plc (STE) has around 16422 employees, a market worth around $18.22B and $4.78B in sales. Fwd P/E is 20.64. Profit margin for the company is -0.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.85% and -29.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.70%).

STERIS plc (STE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for STERIS plc (STE) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

STERIS plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -46.40% this year.

STERIS plc (STE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 99.72M, and float is at 98.41M with Short Float at 2.44%.

STERIS plc (STE) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at STERIS plc (STE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Majors Cary L,the company’sSVP and President, Healthcare. SEC filings show that Majors Cary L sold 1,150 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $190.21 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11345.0 shares.

STERIS plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that Majors Cary L (SVP and President, Healthcare) sold a total of 1,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $192.51 per share for $0.31 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12495.0 shares of the STE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 15, Zangerle John Adam (Sr. VP, Gen Counsel, and Sec.) disposed off 2,659 shares at an average price of $205.31 for $0.55 million. The insider now directly holds 27,936 shares of STERIS plc (STE).

STERIS plc (STE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is trading -3.79% down over the past 12 months and Danaher Corporation (DHR) that is -13.01% lower over the same period. Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) is -6.74% down on the 1-year trading charts.