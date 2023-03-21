The Pennant Group Inc. (PNTG) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

The Pennant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PNTG) is 8.56% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.68 and a high of $20.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PNTG stock was last observed hovering at around $11.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.78% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 20.53% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.92, the stock is -10.90% and -4.12% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.58 million and changing 1.79% at the moment leaves the stock -7.13% off its SMA200. PNTG registered -29.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.85%.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -5.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.67%, and is -2.85% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.26% over the week and 7.69% over the month.

The Pennant Group Inc. (PNTG) has around 5335 employees, a market worth around $380.96M and $473.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 55.19 and Fwd P/E is 13.97. Profit margin for the company is 1.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.33% and -41.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.00%).

The Pennant Group Inc. (PNTG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Pennant Group Inc. (PNTG) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Pennant Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 150.40% this year.

The Pennant Group Inc. (PNTG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 29.74M, and float is at 27.10M with Short Float at 1.94%.

The Pennant Group Inc. (PNTG) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at The Pennant Group Inc. (PNTG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SMITH BARRY M,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that SMITH BARRY M bought 25,536 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 06 at a price of $15.00 per share for a total of $0.38 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 43699.0 shares.

The Pennant Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that SMITH BARRY M (Director) bought a total of 4,464 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $14.95 per share for $66723.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18163.0 shares of the PNTG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 19, Stringfield JoAnne (Director) disposed off 95 shares at an average price of $11.37 for $1080.0. The insider now directly holds 12,730 shares of The Pennant Group Inc. (PNTG).