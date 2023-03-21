These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Avista Corporation (AVA)

Avista Corporation (NYSE: AVA) is -4.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.72 and a high of $46.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AVA stock was last observed hovering at around $41.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.66% off its average median price target of $38.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.64% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -31.81% lower than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $42.18, the stock is 2.42% and 2.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.68 million and changing 1.59% at the moment leaves the stock 2.46% off its SMA200. AVA registered -4.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 3.38%.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 5.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.64%, and is 3.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.24% over the week and 2.15% over the month.

Avista Corporation (AVA) has around 1767 employees, a market worth around $3.18B and $1.71B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.90 and Fwd P/E is 17.20. Profit margin for the company is 9.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.09% and -9.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.00%).

Avista Corporation (AVA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Avista Corporation (AVA) is a “Underweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Avista Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.00% this year.

Avista Corporation (AVA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 74.31M, and float is at 73.18M with Short Float at 5.87%.

Avista Corporation (AVA) Insider Activity

A total of 58 insider transactions have happened at Avista Corporation (AVA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cox Bryan Alden,the company’sVice President. SEC filings show that Cox Bryan Alden sold 2,542 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 24 at a price of $41.30 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4698.0 shares.

Avista Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 02 that KENSOK JAMES M (Vice President) sold a total of 400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 02 and was made at $41.29 per share for $16516.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14766.0 shares of the AVA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 16, MEYER DAVID J (Vice President) disposed off 1,081 shares at an average price of $44.97 for $48613.0. The insider now directly holds 4,664 shares of Avista Corporation (AVA).

Avista Corporation (AVA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) that is trading -3.31% down over the past 12 months and Black Hills Corporation (BKH) that is -13.73% lower over the same period. IDACORP Inc. (IDA) is -1.89% down on the 1-year trading charts.