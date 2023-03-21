These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for GoldMining Inc. (GLDG)

GoldMining Inc. (AMEX: GLDG) is -0.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.76 and a high of $1.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GLDG stock was last observed hovering at around $1.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $1.12, the stock is 8.67% and -1.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.69 million and changing -0.88% at the moment leaves the stock 8.08% off its SMA200. GLDG registered -38.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.12%.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 0.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.08%, and is 4.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.01% over the week and 6.03% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 48.14% and -41.97% from its 52-week high.

GoldMining Inc. (GLDG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GoldMining Inc. (GLDG) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GoldMining Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/13/2023.

GoldMining Inc. (GLDG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 166.25M, and float is at 149.92M with Short Float at 2.33%.