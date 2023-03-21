These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP)

Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE: TAP) is -1.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.69 and a high of $60.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TAP stock was last observed hovering at around $49.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.95%.

Currently trading at $50.86, the stock is -3.65% and -2.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.48 million and changing 1.90% at the moment leaves the stock -3.34% off its SMA200. TAP registered -2.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.83%.

The stock witnessed a -1.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.70%, and is -2.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.60% over the week and 2.39% over the month.

Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) has around 16600 employees, a market worth around $10.66B and $10.70B in sales. Fwd P/E is 11.79. Profit margin for the company is -1.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.94% and -15.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.20%).

Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) is a “Hold”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Molson Coors Beverage Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -117.50% this year.

Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 216.60M, and float is at 166.08M with Short Float at 5.03%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Winnefeld James A Jr,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Winnefeld James A Jr bought 200 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 03 at a price of $53.45 per share for a total of $10690.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13226.0 shares.

Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) that is -2.87% lower over the past 12 months.