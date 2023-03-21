Things appear to be looking up for Comstock Inc. (LODE)

Comstock Inc. (AMEX: LODE) is 28.69% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.24 and a high of $1.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LODE stock was last observed hovering at around $0.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $4.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.76% off the consensus price target high of $4.25 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 91.76% higher than the price target low of $4.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.35, the stock is 13.47% and -13.27% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.67 million and changing 0.71% at the moment leaves the stock -25.29% off its SMA200. LODE registered -78.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.22%.

The stock witnessed a 4.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.61%, and is 14.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.31% over the week and 12.38% over the month.

Comstock Inc. (LODE) has around 32 employees, a market worth around $35.19M and $0.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 5.06. Distance from 52-week low is 47.34% and -81.28% from its 52-week high.

Comstock Inc. (LODE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Comstock Inc. (LODE) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Comstock Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -300.00% this year.

Comstock Inc. (LODE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 85.23M, and float is at 66.20M with Short Float at 2.40%.

Comstock Inc. (LODE) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Comstock Inc. (LODE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Comstock Inc. (LODE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) that is -7.81% lower over the past 12 months. Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ) is -43.90% down on the 1-year trading charts.