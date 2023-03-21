Things appear to be looking up for Intuit Inc. (INTU)

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) is 5.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $339.36 and a high of $507.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The INTU stock was last observed hovering at around $413.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.85%.

Currently trading at $411.84, the stock is 1.16% and 0.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.52 million and changing -0.45% at the moment leaves the stock 0.38% off its SMA200. INTU registered -13.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.64%.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 0.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.86%, and is 5.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.66% over the week and 2.96% over the month.

Intuit Inc. (INTU) has around 17300 employees, a market worth around $116.79B and $13.68B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 60.47 and Fwd P/E is 26.52. Profit margin for the company is 14.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.36% and -18.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.00%).

Intuit Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/23/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.70% this year.

Intuit Inc. (INTU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 281.00M, and float is at 272.91M with Short Float at 1.00%.

Intuit Inc. (INTU) Insider Activity

A total of 138 insider transactions have happened at Intuit Inc. (INTU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 106 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Burton Eve B,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Burton Eve B sold 4,539 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 07 at a price of $412.57 per share for a total of $1.87 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Intuit Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 07 that Hotz Lauren D (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 07 and was made at $413.16 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1781.0 shares of the INTU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, Tessel Marianna (EVP, Chief Technology Officer) disposed off 1,744 shares at an average price of $407.36 for $0.71 million. The insider now directly holds 26,458 shares of Intuit Inc. (INTU).

Intuit Inc. (INTU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Adobe Inc. (ADBE) that is trading -18.34% down over the past 12 months and Paychex Inc. (PAYX) that is -12.67% lower over the same period. Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is 7.89% up on the 1-year trading charts.