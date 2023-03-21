Things appear to be looking up for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR)

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (NYSE: REXR) is 5.56% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $48.74 and a high of $84.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The REXR stock was last observed hovering at around $57.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21% off its average median price target of $69.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.79% off the consensus price target high of $81.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 6.97% higher than the price target low of $62.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $57.68, the stock is -3.55% and -4.90% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.75 million and changing 0.37% at the moment leaves the stock -1.98% off its SMA200. REXR registered -20.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.42%.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -6.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.00%, and is -0.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.29% over the week and 2.33% over the month.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) has around 223 employees, a market worth around $11.06B and $631.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 62.42 and Fwd P/E is 45.31. Profit margin for the company is 24.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.34% and -31.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.60%).

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/19/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.40% this year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 189.11M, and float is at 188.21M with Short Float at 2.15%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lanzer David E.,the company’sGeneral Counsel & Secretary. SEC filings show that Lanzer David E. sold 16,778 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 14 at a price of $58.16 per share for a total of $0.98 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 01 that Schwimmer Howard (Co-CEO, Co-President) sold a total of 15,350 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 01 and was made at $65.27 per share for $1.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 52720.0 shares of the REXR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 25, Schwimmer Howard (Co-CEO, Co-President) disposed off 16,402 shares at an average price of $62.15 for $1.02 million. The insider now directly holds 68,070 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR).

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) that is trading -13.53% down over the past 12 months and Prologis Inc. (PLD) that is -24.23% lower over the same period. STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) is -20.00% down on the 1-year trading charts.