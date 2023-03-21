Things appear to be looking up for Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH)

Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNH) is -7.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.89 and a high of $85.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SYNH stock was last observed hovering at around $33.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.66% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.2% off the consensus price target high of $51.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -21.68% lower than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.07, the stock is -9.49% and -6.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.43 million and changing 1.98% at the moment leaves the stock -31.80% off its SMA200. SYNH registered -57.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.86%.

The stock witnessed a -13.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.05%, and is -0.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.74% over the week and 4.75% over the month.

Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) has around 28768 employees, a market worth around $3.62B and $5.39B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.22 and Fwd P/E is 8.58. Profit margin for the company is 4.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.82% and -60.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.70%).

Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Syneos Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.20% this year.

Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 102.91M, and float is at 61.25M with Short Float at 10.48%.

Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Brooks Michael Lee,the company’sChief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Brooks Michael Lee sold 1,002 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 28 at a price of $78.00 per share for a total of $78156.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47552.0 shares.

Syneos Health Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 28 that Brooks Michael Lee (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 28 and was made at $78.00 per share for $39000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9342.0 shares of the SYNH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 21, Brooks Michael Lee (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 1,002 shares at an average price of $76.00 for $76152.0. The insider now directly holds 48,554 shares of Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH).