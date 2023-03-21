Things appear to be looking up for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) is 11.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $90.00 and a high of $159.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TTWO stock was last observed hovering at around $116.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $130.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.51% off the consensus price target high of $165.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -10.77% lower than the price target low of $105.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $116.31, the stock is 3.00% and 5.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.97 million and changing 0.03% at the moment leaves the stock 0.31% off its SMA200. TTWO registered -22.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.35%.

The stock witnessed a 3.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.41%, and is 4.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.24% over the week and 2.43% over the month.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) has around 7799 employees, a market worth around $19.50B and $4.83B in sales. Fwd P/E is 22.24. Profit margin for the company is -8.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.23% and -27.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.20%).

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -29.60% this year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 168.00M, and float is at 164.85M with Short Float at 2.78%.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sheresky Michael,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Sheresky Michael sold 162 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $114.63 per share for a total of $18570.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63182.0 shares.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 14 that Sheresky Michael (Director) sold a total of 149 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 14 and was made at $102.24 per share for $15234.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 62337.0 shares of the TTWO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 11, Sheresky Michael (Director) disposed off 167 shares at an average price of $125.24 for $20915.0. The insider now directly holds 62,042 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO).

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) that is 0.57% higher over the past 12 months. Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) is -9.31% down on the 1-year trading charts.