Things appear to be looking up for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ: LSXMK) is -31.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.01 and a high of $47.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LSXMK stock was last observed hovering at around $26.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.51% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.5% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 31.54% higher than the price target low of $39.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.70, the stock is -11.51% and -24.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.65 million and changing 1.95% at the moment leaves the stock -31.56% off its SMA200. LSXMK registered -41.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.91%.

The stock witnessed a -21.10% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.87%, and is -1.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.11% over the week and 2.73% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 7.85. Distance from 52-week low is 2.65% and -43.20% from its 52-week high.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 114.00% this year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 218.57M, and float is at 195.34M with Short Float at 2.17%.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MAFFEI GREGORY B,the company’sPresident, CEO. SEC filings show that MAFFEI GREGORY B bought 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $26.71 per share for a total of $1.34 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4.2 million shares.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that MAFFEI GREGORY B (President, CEO) sold a total of 78,411 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $71.55 per share for $5.61 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.04 million shares of the LSXMK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 14, MALONE JOHN C (Chairman of the Board) disposed off 35,324 shares at an average price of $69.62 for $2.46 million. The insider now directly holds 3,455,381 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK).