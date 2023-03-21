Veritone Inc. (VERI) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) is -8.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.57 and a high of $20.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VERI stock was last observed hovering at around $4.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12%.

Currently trading at $4.85, the stock is -25.88% and -33.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.57 million and changing -2.41% at the moment leaves the stock -29.15% off its SMA200. VERI registered -73.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -32.07%.

The stock witnessed a -46.70% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -38.06%, and is -7.62% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.78% over the week and 8.73% over the month.

Veritone Inc. (VERI) has around 546 employees, a market worth around $178.87M and $149.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 49.49. Distance from 52-week low is 6.13% and -76.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-22.80%).

Veritone Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -11.90% this year.

Veritone Inc. (VERI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 36.20M, and float is at 31.21M with Short Float at 12.86%.

Veritone Inc. (VERI) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Veritone Inc. (VERI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Steelberg Ryan,the company’sPresident. SEC filings show that Steelberg Ryan bought 15,420 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 15 at a price of $6.98 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Veritone Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 14 that Steelberg Ryan (President) bought a total of 21,288 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 14 and was made at $6.88 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the VERI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 13, Steelberg Ryan (President) acquired 35,367 shares at an average price of $6.82 for $0.24 million. The insider now directly holds 128,714 shares of Veritone Inc. (VERI).

Veritone Inc. (VERI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -7.79% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is -24.37% lower over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is -24.27% down on the 1-year trading charts.