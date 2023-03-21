What should you know before buying stock in Eastman Kodak Company (KODK)

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) is 20.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.78 and a high of $7.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KODK stock was last observed hovering at around $3.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08%.

Currently trading at $3.66, the stock is 2.72% and 2.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.63 million and changing -2.14% at the moment leaves the stock -20.13% off its SMA200. KODK registered -21.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.89%.

The stock witnessed a 0.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.31%, and is 4.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.86% over the week and 5.44% over the month.

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) has around 4200 employees, a market worth around $263.15M and $1.21B in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 31.62% and -51.20% from its 52-week high.

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 78.90M, and float is at 55.61M with Short Float at 7.73%.

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SILECK MICHAEL,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that SILECK MICHAEL bought 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 24 at a price of $6.48 per share for a total of $48600.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 27500.0 shares.

Eastman Kodak Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 23 that SILECK MICHAEL (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 23 and was made at $6.42 per share for $64200.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20000.0 shares of the KODK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 22, Vandagriff Randy (Vice President) disposed off 16,736 shares at an average price of $6.08 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 4,625 shares of Eastman Kodak Company (KODK).

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Novanta Inc. (NOVT) that is trading 7.76% up over the past 12 months and Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) that is -85.64% lower over the same period. GoPro Inc. (GPRO) is -38.50% down on the 1-year trading charts.