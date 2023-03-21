Why Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) is 29.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.85 and a high of $3.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ABUS stock was last observed hovering at around $2.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.67% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 24.5% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.02, the stock is 6.15% and 7.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.73 million and changing 1.00% at the moment leaves the stock 20.43% off its SMA200. ABUS registered 0.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.04%.

The stock witnessed a 13.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.44%, and is 2.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.22% over the week and 4.72% over the month.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) has around 96 employees, a market worth around $482.81M and $39.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 63.24% and -6.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-51.10%).

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 44.70% this year.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 155.60M, and float is at 116.15M with Short Float at 3.49%.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 10 times.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) that is trading -81.81% down over the past 12 months.