Why Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE: AGO) is -21.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $45.91 and a high of $67.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AGO stock was last observed hovering at around $47.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.41%.

Currently trading at $48.83, the stock is -14.66% and -18.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.56 million and changing 2.97% at the moment leaves the stock -14.97% off its SMA200. AGO registered -20.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -8.83%.

The stock witnessed a -21.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.94%, and is -2.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.12% over the week and 3.04% over the month.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) has around 411 employees, a market worth around $3.05B and $664.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.57 and Fwd P/E is 9.55. Profit margin for the company is 18.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.36% and -27.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.00%).

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -62.30% this year.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 59.90M, and float is at 56.46M with Short Float at 1.87%.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Albert Howard,the company’sChief Risk Officer. SEC filings show that Albert Howard sold 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $66.28 per share for a total of $2.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58950.0 shares.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 27 that FREDERICO DOMINIC (President/CEO/Deputy Chairman) sold a total of 86,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 27 and was made at $57.21 per share for $4.92 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.28 million shares of the AGO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 31, BUHL G LAWRENCE (Director) disposed off 3,643 shares at an average price of $64.96 for $0.24 million. The insider now directly holds 44,761 shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO).

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) that is trading -8.55% down over the past 12 months and MBIA Inc. (MBI) that is -41.38% lower over the same period. Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) is 41.10% up on the 1-year trading charts.