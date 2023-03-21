Why should you keep an eye on Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)?

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ: ABCB) is -23.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.28 and a high of $54.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ABCB stock was last observed hovering at around $35.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24% off its average median price target of $54.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.95% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 30.71% higher than the price target low of $52.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.03, the stock is -18.47% and -22.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.6 million and changing 0.67% at the moment leaves the stock -23.33% off its SMA200. ABCB registered -24.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -24.78%.

The stock witnessed a -25.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.05%, and is -2.99% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.82% over the week and 4.68% over the month.

Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) has around 2847 employees, a market worth around $2.69B and $893.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.22 and Fwd P/E is 6.89. Profit margin for the company is 38.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.11% and -33.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.30%).

Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ameris Bancorp is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/25/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.60% this year.

Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 69.14M, and float is at 65.65M with Short Float at 2.48%.

Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Bowen William I. Jr.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Bowen William I. Jr. bought 670 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $41.20 per share for a total of $27604.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 22872.0 shares.

Ameris Bancorp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 21 that Veal Jimmy D (Director) sold a total of 1,120 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 21 and was made at $51.87 per share for $58093.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 88425.0 shares of the ABCB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 21, Veal Jimmy D (Director) disposed off 810 shares at an average price of $51.89 for $42029.0. The insider now directly holds 13,020 shares of Ameris Bancorp (ABCB).

Ameris Bancorp (ABCB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Colony Bankcorp Inc. (CBAN) that is trading -42.99% down over the past 12 months and United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) that is -26.73% lower over the same period.