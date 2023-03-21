Will Compass Minerals International Inc. (CMP) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Compass Minerals International Inc. (NYSE: CMP) is -22.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.67 and a high of $67.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CMP stock was last observed hovering at around $31.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.24%.

Currently trading at $31.75, the stock is -15.05% and -23.45% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.69 million and changing -0.75% at the moment leaves the stock -20.80% off its SMA200. CMP registered -47.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -17.40%.

The stock witnessed a -22.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.42%, and is -7.06% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.22% over the week and 3.48% over the month.

Compass Minerals International Inc. (CMP) has around 1954 employees, a market worth around $1.35B and $1.26B in sales. Fwd P/E is 28.17. Profit margin for the company is -2.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.52% and -53.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.60%).

Compass Minerals International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -288.00% this year.

Compass Minerals International Inc. (CMP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 41.10M, and float is at 40.75M with Short Float at 2.51%.

Compass Minerals International Inc. (CMP) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at Compass Minerals International Inc. (CMP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Standen James D.,the company’sChief Commercial Officer. SEC filings show that Standen James D. sold 7,644 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 18 at a price of $46.16 per share for a total of $0.35 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26497.0 shares.

Compass Minerals International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 17 that Crutchfield Kevin S (President and CEO) bought a total of 1,450 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 17 and was made at $34.21 per share for $49604.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 51745.0 shares of the CMP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 16, Reece Joseph E (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $33.41 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 11,000 shares of Compass Minerals International Inc. (CMP).

Compass Minerals International Inc. (CMP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI) that is trading -60.53% down over the past 12 months and Sisecam Resources LP (SIRE) that is 33.51% higher over the same period.