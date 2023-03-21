Will CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CTMX) is 15.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.17 and a high of $3.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CTMX stock was last observed hovering at around $1.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $2.73 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.0% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 8.0% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.84, the stock is -12.49% and -23.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.67 million and changing -1.08% at the moment leaves the stock 4.34% off its SMA200. CTMX registered -46.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.46%.

The stock witnessed a -19.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.72%, and is -5.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.41% over the week and 5.77% over the month.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) has around 174 employees, a market worth around $126.81M and $71.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 57.26% and -48.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-93.70%).

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -82.90% this year.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 65.91M, and float is at 65.22M with Short Float at 1.95%.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McCarthy Sean A.,the company’sCEO. SEC filings show that McCarthy Sean A. sold 7,121 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $1.88 per share for a total of $13391.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.39 million shares.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that Peterson Amy C. (EVP, Chief Development Officer) sold a total of 4,257 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $1.98 per share for $8425.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 58433.0 shares of the CTMX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, ROWLAND LLOYD A (General Counsel) disposed off 2,037 shares at an average price of $1.98 for $4031.0. The insider now directly holds 71,095 shares of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX).

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Omeros Corporation (OMER) that is -49.06% lower over the past 12 months.