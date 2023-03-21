Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE: WSM) is 3.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $101.58 and a high of $176.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WSM stock was last observed hovering at around $116.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.22%.

Currently trading at $119.08, the stock is -3.44% and -5.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.07 million and changing 1.90% at the moment leaves the stock -7.52% off its SMA200. WSM registered -25.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.36%.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -10.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.20%, and is 0.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.14% over the week and 3.03% over the month.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) has around 12200 employees, a market worth around $8.14B and $8.67B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.27 and Fwd P/E is 8.32. Profit margin for the company is 13.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.23% and -32.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (67.80%).

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) is a “Hold”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 71.30% this year.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 66.70M, and float is at 66.11M with Short Float at 14.10%.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Benson Marta,the company’sPRESIDENT POTTERY BARN BRAND. SEC filings show that Benson Marta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 02 at a price of $114.88 per share for a total of $1.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33477.0 shares.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 09 that ALBER LAURA (PRESIDENT & CEO) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 09 and was made at $150.43 per share for $3.01 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.5 million shares of the WSM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 31, Benson Marta (PRESIDENT POTTERY BARN BRAND) disposed off 12,000 shares at an average price of $148.69 for $1.78 million. The insider now directly holds 43,477 shares of Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM).

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) that is trading -11.49% down over the past 12 months and Target Corporation (TGT) that is -26.01% lower over the same period. Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) is -21.31% down on the 1-year trading charts.