2U Inc. (TWOU): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:TWOU Stock Is Going Next

2U Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU) is 16.59% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.70 and a high of $14.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TWOU stock was last observed hovering at around $7.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.31% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.53% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 18.78% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.31, the stock is -16.67% and -16.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.0 million and changing 4.43% at the moment leaves the stock -9.30% off its SMA200. TWOU registered -40.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.69%.

The stock witnessed a -22.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.52%, and is -16.93% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.41% over the week and 7.97% over the month.

2U Inc. (TWOU) has around 3445 employees, a market worth around $644.82M and $963.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 12.54. Profit margin for the company is -33.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.53% and -48.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-18.00%).

2U Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -59.50% this year.

2U Inc. (TWOU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 78.27M, and float is at 75.42M with Short Float at 11.68%.

2U Inc. (TWOU) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at 2U Inc. (TWOU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 3 times.

2U Inc. (TWOU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include John Wiley & Sons Inc. (WLY) that is trading -32.24% down over the past 12 months and News Corporation (NWSA) that is -26.78% lower over the same period. Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) is -24.41% down on the 1-year trading charts.