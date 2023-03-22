ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) is -13.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.27 and a high of $8.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ACCO stock was last observed hovering at around $4.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09%.

Currently trading at $4.86, the stock is -9.35% and -16.52% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.66 million and changing 1.89% at the moment leaves the stock -17.53% off its SMA200. ACCO registered -41.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -12.75%.

The stock witnessed a -16.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.99%, and is -5.45% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.28% over the week and 3.93% over the month.

ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO) has around 6000 employees, a market worth around $479.15M and $1.95B in sales. Fwd P/E is 3.55. Profit margin for the company is -0.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.82% and -42.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.40%).

ACCO Brands Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -113.20% this year.

ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 94.40M, and float is at 91.30M with Short Float at 2.33%.

ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Bernstein Roxanne M,the company’sEVP & Pres, ACCO Brands N.A. SEC filings show that Bernstein Roxanne M bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $5.40 per share for a total of $27000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 25000.0 shares.

ACCO Brands Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 11 that Bernstein Roxanne M (EVP & Pres, ACCO Brands N.A.) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 11 and was made at $5.64 per share for $56399.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20000.0 shares of the ACCO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 09, Elisman Boris (Chairman of the Board and CEO) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $5.17 for $51700.0. The insider now directly holds 1,241,530 shares of ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO).

ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) that is trading -29.53% down over the past 12 months. Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) is -28.15% down on the 1-year trading charts.