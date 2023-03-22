Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) down -38.16% since start of the year

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) is -38.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.10 and a high of $0.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ADMP stock was last observed hovering at around $0.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $1.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.33% off the consensus price target high of $1.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 93.33% higher than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.10, the stock is -40.91% and -48.69% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.19 million and changing 3.46% at the moment leaves the stock -60.76% off its SMA200. ADMP registered -83.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -71.70%.

The stock witnessed a -62.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -30.20%, and is -16.04% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.31% over the week and 14.17% over the month.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) has around 15 employees, a market worth around $19.13M and $1.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 4.70% and -84.56% from its 52-week high.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 149.99M, and float is at 148.38M with Short Float at 1.05%.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) that is trading -22.07% down over the past 12 months and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is -11.98% lower over the same period. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is -25.41% down on the 1-year trading charts.