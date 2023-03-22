Allakos Inc. (ALLK) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLK) is -40.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.54 and a high of $8.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ALLK stock was last observed hovering at around $4.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 77.09% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -101.6% lower than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.04, the stock is -12.51% and -23.93% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.54 million and changing 1.61% at the moment leaves the stock -10.24% off its SMA200. ALLK registered -18.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -13.70%.

The stock witnessed a -20.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -32.26%, and is -9.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.48% over the week and 6.85% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 98.82% and -42.27% from its 52-week high.

Allakos Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.90% this year.

Allakos Inc. (ALLK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 85.42M, and float is at 81.53M with Short Float at 4.37%.

Allakos Inc. (ALLK) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Allakos Inc. (ALLK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Walker Paul Edward,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Walker Paul Edward bought 3,984,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 21 at a price of $5.02 per share for a total of $20.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3.39 million shares.

Allakos Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 21 that JANNEY DANIEL (Director) bought a total of 475,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 21 and was made at $5.02 per share for $2.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.55 million shares of the ALLK stock.