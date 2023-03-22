Are we looking at the next big move in AutoNation Inc. (AN)?

AutoNation Inc. (NYSE: AN) is 21.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $94.92 and a high of $158.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AN stock was last observed hovering at around $127.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.42% off its average median price target of $170.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.66% off the consensus price target high of $205.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -35.26% lower than the price target low of $96.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $129.85, the stock is -4.82% and 0.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.6 million and changing 1.90% at the moment leaves the stock 10.06% off its SMA200. AN registered 9.62% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.32%.

The stock witnessed a -17.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.26%, and is 1.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.99% over the week and 3.54% over the month.

AutoNation Inc. (AN) has around 23600 employees, a market worth around $6.26B and $26.98B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.35 and Fwd P/E is 6.34. Profit margin for the company is 5.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.80% and -17.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.10%).

AutoNation Inc. (AN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AutoNation Inc. (AN) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AutoNation Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/20/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 32.70% this year.

AutoNation Inc. (AN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 49.70M, and float is at 40.13M with Short Float at 14.37%.

AutoNation Inc. (AN) Insider Activity

A total of 71 insider transactions have happened at AutoNation Inc. (AN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 52 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CANNON MARC G,the company’sEVP & Chief Cust Exp Officer. SEC filings show that CANNON MARC G sold 5,800 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $144.52 per share for a total of $0.84 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18279.0 shares.

AutoNation Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 08 that CANNON MARC G (EVP & Chief Cust Exp Officer) sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 08 and was made at $142.00 per share for $0.43 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 24079.0 shares of the AN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 07, EDMUNDS C COLEMAN (EVP, Gen Counsel & Corp Sec) disposed off 9,445 shares at an average price of $140.11 for $1.32 million. The insider now directly holds 13,594 shares of AutoNation Inc. (AN).

AutoNation Inc. (AN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Copart Inc. (CPRT) that is trading 10.14% up over the past 12 months and Rush Enterprises Inc. (RUSHA) that is 0.57% higher over the same period. Group 1 Automotive Inc. (GPI) is 5.29% up on the 1-year trading charts.