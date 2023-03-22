Are we looking at the next big move in New Relic Inc. (NEWR)?

New Relic Inc. (NYSE: NEWR) is 25.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.66 and a high of $80.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NEWR stock was last observed hovering at around $70.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.66% off its average median price target of $77.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.09% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -9.26% lower than the price target low of $65.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $71.02, the stock is -2.50% and 5.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.55 million and changing 0.94% at the moment leaves the stock 19.12% off its SMA200. NEWR registered 8.23% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.53%.

The stock witnessed a -5.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.56%, and is -0.60% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.65% over the week and 2.83% over the month.

New Relic Inc. (NEWR) has around 2217 employees, a market worth around $5.05B and $888.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 50.55. Profit margin for the company is -20.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 70.48% and -12.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-27.90%).

New Relic Inc. (NEWR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for New Relic Inc. (NEWR) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

New Relic Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -22.90% this year.

New Relic Inc. (NEWR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 68.05M, and float is at 55.14M with Short Float at 2.01%.

New Relic Inc. (NEWR) Insider Activity

A total of 75 insider transactions have happened at New Relic Inc. (NEWR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 43 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cirne Lewis,the company’sExecutive Chairman. SEC filings show that Cirne Lewis sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 07 at a price of $74.09 per share for a total of $1.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5.11 million shares.

New Relic Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 21 that Friedrichs Kristy (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 3,424 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 21 and was made at $73.92 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12255.0 shares of the NEWR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 21, Lloyd Thomas J. (Chief Legal Officer, Corp Secy) disposed off 1,187 shares at an average price of $73.85 for $87660.0. The insider now directly holds 16,251 shares of New Relic Inc. (NEWR).

New Relic Inc. (NEWR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) that is trading -29.46% down over the past 12 months and SPS Commerce Inc. (SPSC) that is 10.69% higher over the same period.