Assertio Holdings Inc. (ASRT) Is Up 37.91% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

Assertio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT) is 37.91% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.86 and a high of $7.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ASRT stock was last observed hovering at around $5.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.58% off the consensus price target high of $9.50 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 25.88% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.93, the stock is 3.35% and 21.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.34 million and changing 2.60% at the moment leaves the stock 71.18% off its SMA200. ASRT registered 117.22% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 164.73%.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 19.56% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 62.02%, and is 0.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.28% over the week and 8.12% over the month.

Assertio Holdings Inc. (ASRT) has around 30 employees, a market worth around $352.78M and $156.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.39 and Fwd P/E is 9.56. Profit margin for the company is 70.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 218.82% and -15.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (40.30%).

Assertio Holdings Inc. (ASRT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Assertio Holdings Inc. (ASRT) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Assertio Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -74.40% this year.

Assertio Holdings Inc. (ASRT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 48.32M, and float is at 47.43M with Short Float at 11.31%.

Assertio Holdings Inc. (ASRT) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Assertio Holdings Inc. (ASRT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tyree James L,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Tyree James L sold 44,643 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 at a price of $2.36 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

Assertio Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 12 that MCKEE WILLIAM (Director) sold a total of 22,322 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 12 and was made at $2.35 per share for $52488.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.23 million shares of the ASRT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 11, Peisert Daniel A. (President and CEO) disposed off 26,391 shares at an average price of $3.50 for $92368.0. The insider now directly holds 158,402 shares of Assertio Holdings Inc. (ASRT).