Big Lots Inc. (BIG) on Track to Reach $13.50 in a Year

Big Lots Inc. (NYSE: BIG) is -24.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.08 and a high of $40.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BIG stock was last observed hovering at around $11.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.33% off its average median price target of $13.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.63% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -23.22% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.09, the stock is -21.16% and -30.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.45 million and changing -2.89% at the moment leaves the stock -41.01% off its SMA200. BIG registered -71.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.22%.

The stock witnessed a -33.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -30.08%, and is -17.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.58% over the week and 6.80% over the month.

Big Lots Inc. (BIG) has around 10500 employees, a market worth around $338.91M and $5.47B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -0.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 0.09% and -72.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.30%).

Big Lots Inc. (BIG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Big Lots Inc. (BIG) is a “Underweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Big Lots Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -66.90% this year.

Big Lots Inc. (BIG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 28.94M, and float is at 28.16M with Short Float at 32.20%.

Big Lots Inc. (BIG) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Big Lots Inc. (BIG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Padovano Nicholas E,the company’sExecutive Vice President. SEC filings show that Padovano Nicholas E sold 4,300 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 06 at a price of $34.30 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25979.0 shares.

Big Lots Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 01 that Padovano Nicholas E (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 01 and was made at $34.82 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25841.0 shares of the BIG stock.

Big Lots Inc. (BIG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dollar General Corporation (DG) that is trading -8.51% down over the past 12 months and Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) that is -12.56% lower over the same period. Five Below Inc. (FIVE) is 21.58% up on the 1-year trading charts.