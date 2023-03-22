BlackRock Inc. (BLK) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 25.18% Upside

BlackRock Inc. (NYSE: BLK) is -6.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $503.12 and a high of $788.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BLK stock was last observed hovering at around $643.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 18.59% off its average median price target of $810.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.18% off the consensus price target high of $885.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -12.42% lower than the price target low of $589.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $662.15, the stock is -0.64% and -7.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.76 million and changing 2.89% at the moment leaves the stock -1.43% off its SMA200. BLK registered -10.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.54.

The stock witnessed a -7.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.44%, and is 3.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.32% over the week and 2.34% over the month.

BlackRock Inc. (BLK) has around 19800 employees, a market worth around $99.52B and $17.87B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.50 and Fwd P/E is 16.59. Profit margin for the company is 29.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.61% and -16.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.50%).

BlackRock Inc. (BLK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BlackRock Inc. (BLK) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BlackRock Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/19/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -11.10% this year.

BlackRock Inc. (BLK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 150.09M, and float is at 148.63M with Short Float at 1.71%.

BlackRock Inc. (BLK) Insider Activity

A total of 109 insider transactions have happened at BlackRock Inc. (BLK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 53 and purchases happening 56 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kushel J. Richard,the company’sSenior Managing Director. SEC filings show that Kushel J. Richard sold 575 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 27 at a price of $689.06 per share for a total of $0.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4670.0 shares.

BlackRock Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 09 that Comerchero Marc D. (Principal Accounting Officer) sold a total of 650 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 09 and was made at $728.66 per share for $0.47 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3055.0 shares of the BLK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 07, Kushel J. Richard (Senior Managing Director) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $742.31 for $0.74 million. The insider now directly holds 74,307 shares of BlackRock Inc. (BLK).

BlackRock Inc. (BLK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading -6.82% down over the past 12 months and Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) that is -25.17% lower over the same period. Morgan Stanley (MS) is -6.39% down on the 1-year trading charts.