CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -12.34% Change This Year

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) is -12.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $70.60 and a high of $119.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CF stock was last observed hovering at around $72.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.12% off its average median price target of $100.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.72% off the consensus price target high of $126.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are 0.41% higher than the price target low of $75.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $74.69, the stock is -7.91% and -10.61% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.36 million and changing 2.92% at the moment leaves the stock -20.77% off its SMA200. CF registered -21.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.81%.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -9.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.44%, and is 0.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.68% over the week and 3.29% over the month.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) has around 2700 employees, a market worth around $15.06B and $11.19B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.58 and Fwd P/E is 9.02. Profit margin for the company is 29.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.79% and -37.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (52.80%).

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 286.30% this year.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 196.40M, and float is at 195.35M with Short Float at 2.67%.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) Insider Activity

A total of 48 insider transactions have happened at CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Noonan Anne P,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Noonan Anne P sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 26 at a price of $118.64 per share for a total of $0.36 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26411.0 shares.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 24 that Will W Anthony (President & CEO) sold a total of 102,520 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 24 and was made at $110.16 per share for $11.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.32 million shares of the CF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 24, Bohn Christopher D (Sr. VP and CFO) disposed off 40,000 shares at an average price of $110.84 for $4.43 million. The insider now directly holds 81,551 shares of CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF).

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) that is trading -24.52% down over the past 12 months.