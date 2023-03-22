Check out this: Prudential plc (PUK) could be on the verge of a big rally

Prudential plc (NYSE: PUK) is -5.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.20 and a high of $34.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PUK stock was last observed hovering at around $24.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.28%.

Currently trading at $26.10, the stock is -9.95% and -15.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.96 million and changing 5.16% at the moment leaves the stock 3.77% off its SMA200. PUK registered -9.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.47%.

The stock witnessed a -17.27% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.32%, and is -8.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.84% over the week and 2.08% over the month.

Prudential plc (PUK) has around 14486 employees, a market worth around $37.14B and $1.87B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.75. Distance from 52-week low is 43.37% and -24.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.10%).

Prudential plc (PUK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Prudential plc (PUK) is a “Buy”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 20 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Prudential plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/20/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -11.90% this year.

Prudential plc (PUK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.37B, and float is at 1.37B with Short Float at 0.03%.

Prudential plc (PUK) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PRUDENTIAL PLC,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that PRUDENTIAL PLC sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 03 at a price of $27.00 per share for a total of $121.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7.64 million shares.

Prudential plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 13 that PRUDENTIAL PLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 4,200,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 13 and was made at $40.79 per share for $171.32 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12.14 million shares of the PUK stock.

Prudential plc (PUK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Aegon N.V. (AEG) that is trading -8.51% down over the past 12 months and Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) that is -11.24% lower over the same period.