Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -8.07% Change This Year

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) is -8.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.24 and a high of $13.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DB stock was last observed hovering at around $9.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.68% off its average median price target of $15.07 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.49% off the consensus price target high of $20.56 offered by analysts, but current levels are 5.36% higher than the price target low of $11.19 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.59, the stock is -9.15% and -13.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.43 million and changing 6.86% at the moment leaves the stock 5.01% off its SMA200. DB registered -13.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.74%.

The stock witnessed a -16.75% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.95%, and is -5.95% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.69% over the week and 2.31% over the month.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) has around 84556 employees, a market worth around $21.90B and $21.58B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.19 and Fwd P/E is 4.90. Profit margin for the company is 12.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.17% and -21.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.50%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -19.80% this year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.08B, and float is at 1.91B with Short Float at 0.56%.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) that is trading -87.64% down over the past 12 months and Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) that is 5.28% higher over the same period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is -6.82% down on the 1-year trading charts.