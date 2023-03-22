Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 65.96% Upside

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) is -7.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.83 and a high of $30.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FYBR stock was last observed hovering at around $23.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.96% off the consensus price target high of $69.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -2.13% lower than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.49, the stock is -9.53% and -15.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.76 million and changing 0.51% at the moment leaves the stock -7.71% off its SMA200. FYBR registered -15.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -3.53%.

The stock witnessed a -16.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.73%, and is -3.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.56% over the week and 3.59% over the month.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) has around 14700 employees, a market worth around $5.91B and $5.79B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.06 and Fwd P/E is 60.39. Profit margin for the company is 7.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.80% and -23.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.60%).

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -91.10% this year.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 244.99M, and float is at 244.48M with Short Float at 7.91%.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ARES MANAGEMENT LLC,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that ARES MANAGEMENT LLC bought 81,208 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $23.63 per share for a total of $1.92 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35.71 million shares.

