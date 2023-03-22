Globe Life Inc. (GL) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 21.51% Upside

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) is -8.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $87.87 and a high of $123.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GL stock was last observed hovering at around $107.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.34% off its average median price target of $126.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.51% off the consensus price target high of $140.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 4.44% higher than the price target low of $115.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $109.89, the stock is -5.49% and -7.52% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.54 million and changing 2.18% at the moment leaves the stock 0.67% off its SMA200. GL registered 11.87% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.28%.

The stock witnessed a -10.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.67%, and is -1.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.74% over the week and 2.22% over the month.

Globe Life Inc. (GL) has around 3543 employees, a market worth around $10.98B and $5.21B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.70 and Fwd P/E is 9.78. Profit margin for the company is 14.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.06% and -11.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.90%).

Globe Life Inc. (GL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Globe Life Inc. (GL) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Globe Life Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/19/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.50% this year.

Globe Life Inc. (GL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 96.98M, and float is at 95.15M with Short Float at 1.20%.

Globe Life Inc. (GL) Insider Activity

A total of 101 insider transactions have happened at Globe Life Inc. (GL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 44 and purchases happening 57 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BUCHAN MELISSA JANE,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that BUCHAN MELISSA JANE sold 1,900 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $105.95 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81658.0 shares.

Globe Life Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that Kalmbach Thomas Peter (EVP & CFO) sold a total of 24,162 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $122.24 per share for $2.95 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10071.0 shares of the GL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, Darden James Matthew (Co-CEO) disposed off 9,000 shares at an average price of $121.78 for $1.1 million. The insider now directly holds 25,070 shares of Globe Life Inc. (GL).

Globe Life Inc. (GL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chubb Limited (CB) that is trading -8.14% down over the past 12 months and Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) that is -28.45% lower over the same period. MetLife Inc. (MET) is -14.49% down on the 1-year trading charts.