Gray Television Inc. (GTN) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Gray Television Inc. (NYSE: GTN) is -20.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.32 and a high of $23.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GTN stock was last observed hovering at around $8.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.25% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.75% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -26.43% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.85, the stock is -17.24% and -23.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.72 million and changing 2.91% at the moment leaves the stock -39.65% off its SMA200. GTN registered -62.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -52.11%.

The stock witnessed a -30.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.91%, and is -5.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.70% over the week and 4.98% over the month.

Gray Television Inc. (GTN) has around 8942 employees, a market worth around $878.98M and $3.68B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.04 and Fwd P/E is 1.82. Profit margin for the company is 11.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.37% and -62.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.50%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 983.30% this year.

Gray Television Inc. (GTN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 89.00M, and float is at 75.89M with Short Float at 3.43%.

Gray Television Inc. (GTN) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Gray Television Inc. (GTN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ROBINSON HARRIETT J,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that ROBINSON HARRIETT J bought 68,750 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 19 at a price of $17.82 per share for a total of $1.23 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.04 million shares.

Gray Television Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 19 that ROBINSON HARRIETT J (10% Owner) sold a total of 68,750 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 19 and was made at $17.82 per share for $1.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the GTN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 15, BOGER RICHARD LEE (Director) acquired 3,200 shares at an average price of $11.35 for $36320.0. The insider now directly holds 44,738 shares of Gray Television Inc. (GTN).

Gray Television Inc. (GTN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) that is trading -7.13% down over the past 12 months and Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NXST) that is -13.56% lower over the same period. The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) is -56.73% down on the 1-year trading charts.