Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (HE) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (NYSE: HE) is -9.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.18 and a high of $44.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HE stock was last observed hovering at around $38.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.62% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -2.59% lower than the price target low of $37.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.96, the stock is -3.18% and -7.33% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.55 million and changing -0.26% at the moment leaves the stock -5.09% off its SMA200. HE registered -8.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -2.82%.

The stock witnessed a -10.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.62%, and is 1.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.34% over the week and 2.54% over the month.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (HE) has around 3640 employees, a market worth around $4.19B and $3.74B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.28 and Fwd P/E is 15.64. Profit margin for the company is 6.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.41% and -15.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.80%).

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (HE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (HE) is a “Underweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.50, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.20% this year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (HE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 109.47M, and float is at 108.38M with Short Float at 1.81%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (HE) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (HE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RUSSELL KEITH P,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that RUSSELL KEITH P sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 08 at a price of $39.21 per share for a total of $0.39 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23447.0 shares.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 19 that Hazelton Gregory C (EVP & CFO) sold a total of 22,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 19 and was made at $42.25 per share for $0.93 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14576.0 shares of the HE stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (HE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include General Electric Company (GE) that is trading 23.58% up over the past 12 months and OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) that is -6.20% lower over the same period. IDACORP Inc. (IDA) is -4.75% down on the 1-year trading charts.