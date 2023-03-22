Insulet Corporation (PODD) on Track to Reach $340.00 in a Year

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) is 10.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $181.00 and a high of $320.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PODD stock was last observed hovering at around $318.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 7.73% off its average median price target of $340.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.06% off the consensus price target high of $375.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -11.65% lower than the price target low of $292.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $326.03, the stock is 11.02% and 10.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.81 million and changing 2.43% at the moment leaves the stock 22.50% off its SMA200. PODD registered 25.38% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.04%.

The stock witnessed a 10.15% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.04%, and is 4.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.20% over the week and 4.09% over the month.

Insulet Corporation (PODD) has around 2600 employees, a market worth around $22.91B and $1.31B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5821.96 and Fwd P/E is 158.42. Profit margin for the company is 0.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 80.13% and 1.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.70%).

Insulet Corporation (PODD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Insulet Corporation (PODD) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -73.10% this year.

Insulet Corporation (PODD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 69.47M, and float is at 69.13M with Short Float at 3.47%.

Insulet Corporation (PODD) Insider Activity

A total of 73 insider transactions have happened at Insulet Corporation (PODD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 48 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Alpuche Charles,the company’sAdvisor. SEC filings show that Alpuche Charles sold 23,401 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $305.15 per share for a total of $7.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45584.0 shares.

Insulet Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that Alpuche Charles (Advisor) sold a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $290.90 per share for $1.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 45584.0 shares of the PODD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, Petrovic Shacey (Advisor) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $276.63 for $4.15 million. The insider now directly holds 58,205 shares of Insulet Corporation (PODD).

Insulet Corporation (PODD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 15.10% up over the past 12 months and DexCom Inc. (DXCM) that is 1.68% higher over the same period. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is -11.98% down on the 1-year trading charts.