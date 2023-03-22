Is Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) a good stock to buy now?

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) is 92.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.11 and a high of $18.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CRBP stock was last observed hovering at around $6.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.52% off its average median price target of $120.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.67% off the consensus price target high of $120.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 94.67% higher than the price target low of $120.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.39, the stock is 95.41% and 63.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.89 million and changing -7.53% at the moment leaves the stock 19.98% off its SMA200. CRBP registered -35.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 12.34%.

The stock witnessed a 108.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 73.17%, and is 108.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 45.03% over the week and 19.29% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 202.84% and -65.87% from its 52-week high.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.80% this year.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 4.16M, and float is at 4.15M with Short Float at 3.58%.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Moran Sean F.,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Moran Sean F. bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 10 at a price of $0.26 per share for a total of $5198.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 10 that Millian Craig Stuart (Chief Operating Officer) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 10 and was made at $0.25 per share for $1272.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 27000.0 shares of the CRBP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 10, Cohen Yuval (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 3,800 shares at an average price of $0.26 for $1003.0. The insider now directly holds 98,230 shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP).

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) that is trading -44.22% down over the past 12 months and Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) that is -51.65% lower over the same period. Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) is 178.34% up on the 1-year trading charts.