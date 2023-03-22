KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) on Track to Reach $16.50 in a Year

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE: KREF) is -18.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.93 and a high of $21.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KREF stock was last observed hovering at around $11.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18% off its average median price target of $16.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.17% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 27.03% higher than the price target low of $15.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.31, the stock is -15.27% and -22.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.07 million and changing 1.62% at the moment leaves the stock -32.78% off its SMA200. KREF registered -44.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.58%.

The stock witnessed a -25.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.27%, and is -7.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.85% over the week and 3.48% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 50.04 and Fwd P/E is 6.37. Profit margin for the company is 3.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.48% and -46.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.50%).

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -89.70% this year.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 69.13M, and float is at 58.27M with Short Float at 4.42%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KKR Group Partnership L.P.,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that KKR Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 07 at a price of $19.51 per share for a total of $82.92 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10.0 million shares.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 07 that KKR REFT Holdings L.P. (10% Owner) sold a total of 4,250,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 07 and was made at $19.51 per share for $82.92 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10.0 million shares of the KREF stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) that is trading 5.03% up over the past 12 months and Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) that is -50.66% lower over the same period. Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) is -11.03% down on the 1-year trading charts.