MD Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (MD) Now

Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (NYSE: MD) is -2.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.66 and a high of $24.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MD stock was last observed hovering at around $14.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $17.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.87% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 3.2% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.52, the stock is -3.86% and -4.96% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.66 million and changing -0.27% at the moment leaves the stock -17.58% off its SMA200. MD registered -39.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.29%.

The stock witnessed a -13.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.69%, and is 0.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.54% over the week and 3.57% over the month.

Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (MD) has around 2800 employees, a market worth around $1.19B and $1.97B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.26 and Fwd P/E is 8.54. Profit margin for the company is 3.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.30% and -41.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.30%).

Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (MD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (MD) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -41.60% this year.

Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (MD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 81.50M, and float is at 80.97M with Short Float at 5.29%.

Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (MD) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (MD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ORDAN MARK S,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that ORDAN MARK S sold 22,166 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 21 at a price of $15.45 per share for a total of $0.34 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.35 million shares.

Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 07 that Swift James D (EVP, Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 24,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 07 and was made at $15.31 per share for $0.37 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 87956.0 shares of the MD stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (MD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) that is trading -55.12% down over the past 12 months and Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) that is -33.87% lower over the same period. Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) is -14.24% down on the 1-year trading charts.