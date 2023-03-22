Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE: MSI) is 5.41% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $195.18 and a high of $275.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MSI stock was last observed hovering at around $268.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.55%.

Currently trading at $271.66, the stock is 2.65% and 3.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.77 million and changing 1.32% at the moment leaves the stock 10.94% off its SMA200. MSI registered 16.55% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.51.

The stock witnessed a 0.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.61%, and is 2.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.52% over the week and 1.79% over the month.

Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) has around 20000 employees, a market worth around $46.18B and $9.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 34.26 and Fwd P/E is 21.76. Profit margin for the company is 15.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.19% and -1.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.60%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 10.60% this year.

Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 167.50M, and float is at 166.35M with Short Float at 0.55%.

Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) Insider Activity

A total of 104 insider transactions have happened at Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 80 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by YAZDI CYNTHIA,the company’sSVP, Communications & Brand. SEC filings show that YAZDI CYNTHIA sold 8,734 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $270.37 per share for a total of $2.36 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2873.0 shares.

Motorola Solutions Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 08 that DENMAN KENNETH D (Director) sold a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 08 and was made at $266.33 per share for $0.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8313.0 shares of the MSI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 14, BROWN GREGORY Q (Chairman and CEO) disposed off 26,933 shares at an average price of $271.25 for $7.31 million. The insider now directly holds 48,142 shares of Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI).

Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AAR Corp. (AIR) that is trading 15.85% up over the past 12 months and L3Harris Technologies Inc. (LHX) that is -19.74% lower over the same period. Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) is -24.41% down on the 1-year trading charts.