Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA) is -6.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $67.28 and a high of $101.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ORA stock was last observed hovering at around $81.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.55% off its average median price target of $92.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.75% off the consensus price target high of $105.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 5.69% higher than the price target low of $86.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $81.11, the stock is -5.48% and -8.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.64 million and changing -0.67% at the moment leaves the stock -7.76% off its SMA200. ORA registered 1.59% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.26%.

The stock witnessed a -12.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.90%, and is -9.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.90% over the week and 2.96% over the month.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) has around 1480 employees, a market worth around $4.74B and $734.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 69.56 and Fwd P/E is 33.85. Profit margin for the company is 9.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.56% and -20.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.80%).

Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ormat Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.80% this year.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 56.08M, and float is at 55.92M with Short Float at 8.13%.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ORIX CORP,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that ORIX CORP sold 562,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 25 at a price of $87.75 per share for a total of $49.36 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6.68 million shares.

Ormat Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 21 that ORIX CORP (10% Owner) sold a total of 3,750,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 21 and was made at $87.75 per share for $329.06 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7.24 million shares of the ORA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 08, Wong Byron G. (Director) disposed off 1,132 shares at an average price of $101.62 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 4,267 shares of Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA).

Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading -8.51% down over the past 12 months and The Southern Company (SO) that is -1.32% lower over the same period. Dominion Energy Inc. (D) is -33.44% down on the 1-year trading charts.