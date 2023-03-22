PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) is -5.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.78 and a high of $17.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PMT stock was last observed hovering at around $11.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13%.

Currently trading at $11.67, the stock is -7.89% and -15.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.76 million and changing 1.13% at the moment leaves the stock -16.85% off its SMA200. PMT registered -29.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.52%.

The stock witnessed a -17.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.91%, and is -4.66% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.59% over the week and 2.85% over the month.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) has around 1 employees, a market worth around $1.09B and $714.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.13. Profit margin for the company is -16.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.26% and -32.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.60%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -579.80% this year.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 89.07M, and float is at 88.09M with Short Float at 2.96%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Carnahan Scott W.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Carnahan Scott W. sold 1,420 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 07 at a price of $13.15 per share for a total of $18673.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16548.0 shares.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 07 that Stewart Stacey D. (Director) sold a total of 668 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 07 and was made at $13.15 per share for $8784.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 44967.0 shares of the PMT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, Lynch Catherine A. (Director) acquired 1,575 shares at an average price of $13.10 for $20632.0. The insider now directly holds 20,233 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT).

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) that is trading -49.82% down over the past 12 months and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) that is -25.44% lower over the same period. MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) is -45.22% down on the 1-year trading charts.