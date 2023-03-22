RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) is 0.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.13 and a high of $3.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RDHL stock was last observed hovering at around $0.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $1.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 86.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.14, the stock is -30.93% and -30.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.3 million and changing 0.14% at the moment leaves the stock -74.67% off its SMA200. RDHL registered -94.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -79.22%.

The stock witnessed a -38.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.47%, and is -22.06% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.47% over the week and 9.21% over the month.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) has around 201 employees, a market worth around $16.92M and $71.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 11.35% and -95.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-83.90%).

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.50% this year.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 63.84M, and float is at 34.99M with Short Float at 18.31%.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sanofi (SNY) that is trading -6.28% down over the past 12 months and Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TARO) that is -42.59% lower over the same period. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) is 11.53% up on the 1-year trading charts.