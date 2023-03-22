Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) up 8.39% since start of the year

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) is 8.39% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.83 and a high of $44.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SIX stock was last observed hovering at around $24.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.33% off its average median price target of $30.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.0% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -5.0% lower than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.20, the stock is -6.64% and -7.16% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.71 million and changing 1.33% at the moment leaves the stock 6.69% off its SMA200. SIX registered -40.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.90%.

The stock witnessed a -11.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.92%, and is -0.98% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.79% over the week and 4.03% over the month.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) has around 1450 employees, a market worth around $2.18B and $1.36B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.03 and Fwd P/E is 9.93. Profit margin for the company is 8.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 49.73% and -43.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.20%).

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/25/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.20% this year.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 83.18M, and float is at 81.98M with Short Float at 5.98%.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Mick Gary,the company’sCHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER. SEC filings show that Mick Gary bought 5,250 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $21.40 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 59675.0 shares.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 14 that Mick Gary (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) bought a total of 2,250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 14 and was made at $21.94 per share for $49356.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 54425.0 shares of the SIX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 08, Mick Gary (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) acquired 1,500 shares at an average price of $20.94 for $31411.0. The insider now directly holds 52,175 shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX).

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN) that is -19.78% lower over the past 12 months.