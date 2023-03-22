Sonim Technologies Inc. (SONM) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SONM) is 39.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.40 and a high of $1.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SONM stock was last observed hovering at around $0.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07%.

Currently trading at $0.59, the stock is 29.97% and 22.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.55 million and changing 13.40% at the moment leaves the stock 7.70% off its SMA200. SONM registered -54.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.81%.

The stock witnessed a 23.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.76%, and is 34.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.93% over the week and 8.80% over the month.

Sonim Technologies Inc. (SONM) has around 77 employees, a market worth around $25.22M and $61.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -40.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.93% and -54.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-203.00%).

Sonim Technologies Inc. (SONM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sonim Technologies Inc. (SONM) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 37.00% this year.

Sonim Technologies Inc. (SONM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 40.84M, and float is at 38.65M with Short Float at 0.18%.

Sonim Technologies Inc. (SONM) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Sonim Technologies Inc. (SONM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by AJP Holding Company, LLC,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that AJP Holding Company, LLC bought 5,534,881 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 08 at a price of $0.84 per share for a total of $4.65 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 19.46 million shares.

Sonim Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 15 that TIRVA ROBERT L. (Former President, CFO & COO) sold a total of 729 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 15 and was made at $0.76 per share for $553.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.31 million shares of the SONM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 13, Wang Jeffrey (Director) acquired 13,928,571 shares at an average price of $0.84 for $11.7 million. The insider now directly holds 13,928,571 shares of Sonim Technologies Inc. (SONM).